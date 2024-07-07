Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 12:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 01:37 PM

Bangladesh

Quota protest: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 12:38 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 01:37 PM
Photo: Akash Mahammud

Hundreds of students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway near the university campus for around two hours today to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

AFM Sayeed, the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said the students left the busy highway around 1:00pm.

JU students started their protest march from the campus and took position at the Dairy Gate area around 11:00 am.

By noon, students were chanting slogans in support of the abolishment of the quota system, reports our Savar correspondent from the spot.

Photo: STAR

The blockade caused significant traffic congestion, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on both sides of the highway.

Photo: STAR

"Students have blocked the road, and despite our efforts, they are not cooperating," OC Sayeed told The Daily Star earlier.

Bangladesh 2018 quota reform movementBangladesh quota system in public jobsfreedom fighter quota in govt jobsstudents protest against quota systemJahangirnagar University (JU)
push notification