Quota protest: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Hundreds of students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway near the university campus for around two hours today to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

AFM Sayeed, the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said the students left the busy highway around 1:00pm.

JU students started their protest march from the campus and took position at the Dairy Gate area around 11:00 am.

By noon, students were chanting slogans in support of the abolishment of the quota system, reports our Savar correspondent from the spot.

Photo: STAR

The blockade caused significant traffic congestion, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on both sides of the highway.

Photo: STAR

"Students have blocked the road, and despite our efforts, they are not cooperating," OC Sayeed told The Daily Star earlier.