Quota protest: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway
Hundreds of students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway near the university campus for around two hours today to protest the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.
AFM Sayeed, the officer-in-charge of Ashulia Police Station, said the students left the busy highway around 1:00pm.
JU students started their protest march from the campus and took position at the Dairy Gate area around 11:00 am.
By noon, students were chanting slogans in support of the abolishment of the quota system, reports our Savar correspondent from the spot.
The blockade caused significant traffic congestion, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on both sides of the highway.
"Students have blocked the road, and despite our efforts, they are not cooperating," OC Sayeed told The Daily Star earlier.
