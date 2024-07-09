Quota protest intensifies, so does public suffering

From Shahbagh to Farmgate, with Banglamotor in between, major intersections of Dhaka were paralysed for several hours as protests against quota in government jobs swept through the capital yesterday.

The blockades enforced by students also extended to the Government Science Lab intersection, Chankharpool, areas adjacent to Dhaka University and in front of other educational institutions.

The ripple effect of these blockades created severe congestion at key locations such as Tantibazar, Ray Saheb Bazar, Bangshal, Gulistan, Purana Paltan, Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Agargaon, Kazipara, Sheorapara, Mirpur-10, New Market, and Science Lab.

By 6:00pm, the congestion spread to Mohakhali, Banani, Uttara, and other areas. There were long lines of private cars, buses, and CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

The students also blocked the railway at Karawan Bazar level crossing for half an hour.

Many inter-district passengers also had to suffer as the protesters blocked major railways and highways, disconnecting Dhaka from different parts of the country.

Hundreds of vehicles remain stuck on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway as anti-quota protestors block the Farmgate ramp. Many had to disembark from their vehicles and start walking. Photo: PRABIR DAS, RASHED SHUMON

The ordeal began at 3:30pm when hundreds of students demanding quota reforms started their "Bangla Blockade" programme from Shahbagh.

They even blocked the Farmgate ramp of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway leaving hundreds of vehicles stuck there.

The sufferings intensified after the office closure as many job holders were forced to walk to their destinations. Some bikers were seen quarrelling with the protesters.

The protestors blocked the railway at Karawan Bazar level crossing around 6:40pm, halting train movements, which they withdrew an hour later.

Vehicular movement resumed in Farmgate, Karawan Bazar and Bangla Motor areas around 7:45pm.

The protesters finally lifted the blockade at Shahbagh around 8:35pm, after almost four hours.

It took Pankaj Malakar, a private job holder, two and a half hours to reach Farmgate from Bailey Road on his bike. "I was stuck multiple times and had to take several detours," he said.

Mushfiq Alam, a private service holder, was seen waiting at Farmgate for public transport. "I have been waiting for 40 minutes but there's no sign of any transport," he said.

A mother, weary of walking under the sun, rests on the sidewalk with her child on her lap. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS, RASHED SHUMON

Rumana Jannat, a medical technologist, was stuck in a gridlock near Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel for over an hour. She eventually left the bus she was on and started walking.

College students Rafi Ahmed, Sujan Maiti, and Ishtiaq Hossain also expressed their dismay as they were stuck in the Bijoy Sarani area for over 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the students demonstrating against quotas in government jobs decided not to hold any blockade programmes today.

However, they would continue to boycott classes and exams, demanding the reinstatement of a 2018 order that abolished quotas.

Nahid Islam, a DU student and one of the organisers of the movement, said, "We will coordinate with students across the country tomorrow (today) to go for a tougher movement on Wednesday."