Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 11:28 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:41 PM

Bangladesh

Quota protest: BRAC University students block Merul Badda road

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 11:28 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:41 PM
Photo: Collected

Students of BRAC University took to the streets in Merul Badda area in Dhaka, protesting the recent attacks on students of various universities countrywide while they were demonstrating for quota reform.

BCL attack on quota reform protesters
BCL unleashes fury on quota protesters

Rajon Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone, confirmed the development.

Photo: Collected

He claimed that students stopped traffic by blocking one side of the road.

Why must brute force always be the response to student protests?

Around 10:00am, according to witnesses, the students began gathering on the campus's adjacent road, which they later blocked.

Meanwhile students of United International University started gathering at their campus at Madani Avenue for the same reason.

Related topic:
BCL attack on quota protestersProtests against quota system in Bangladeshstudents protest against quota system
