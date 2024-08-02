Quota protest: Another dies from pellet wounds

Death toll rises to 201

One more person, who suffered shotgun pellet wounds during the recent clashes centring the quota protests, died at Popular Hospital in the capital's Dhanmondi area yesterday.

Selim Talukder, 31, a factory worker in Narayanganj, was shot in the Rampura area on July 18.

According to his family, Selim was on his way to the office from his residence in the capital's Middle Badda when he was caught up in a clash between the police and protesters.

Selim's sister said that her brother suffered at least 56 pellet wounds in his chest and 18 in his head and underwent treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital for 14 days.

With this, at least 201 lives have now been lost since July 16 in clashes centring the protesting seeking reforms to government job quotas, according to The Daily Star.

Till Sunday, this newspaper was able to confirm 163 deaths.

Since then, The Daily Star has confirmed 38 more deaths that occurred during the violence.

This number could go up even higher as this newspaper could not get confirmation from different hospitals where dozens of critically injured victims were taken for treatment.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.