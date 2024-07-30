Quota protest: Another dies from bullet wounds

One more person, who suffered bullet wounds during the recent clashes centring the quota protests, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.

Babul Hawlader, 48, a painter from Munshiganj, suffered bullet wounds in the Rampura area on July 19. He passed away around 11:00pm at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to the hospital's death register and family members.

Babul's son, Parvez Hawlader, said his father was not involved in the protest. He suffered bullets as he was returning to their Ulan road house after Jumma prayers that day.

With this death, at least 163 lives have been lost since July 16, when six people were killed in clashes between agitators and law enforcers, and ruling party activists

Thirty people died on July 18, 66 on July 19, 25 on July 20, 14 on July 21, six on July 22, three on July 23, four on July 24, two on July 25, four on July 26, and two on July 27.

However, the overall death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists, could be much higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital and police sources.

Meanwhile, a government report presented to Cabinet yesterday by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan put the death toll at 150.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain informed journalists of the development at a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the home minister said at least 147 people died during the recent violence.