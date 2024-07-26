Quota protest: Abu Sayed’s family gets financial help from Rangpur university

The authorities of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) have extended financial support to the family of Abu Sayed, a student of the university's English department, who lost his life during the nationwide quota reform protest on July 16.

A delegation from the university visited Sayed's village home in Babanpur village in the district's Pirganj upazila this morning and handed over a cheque of Tk 7.50 lakh to his parents, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

BRUR Proctor Shariful Islam, Bangla department head Prof Dr Tuhin Wadud, BRUR Teachers' Association General Secretary Asaduzzaman Mondal Asad and its Officers' Association President Firozul Islam were also present at that time.

While talking to reporters there, Proctor Shariful said the university stands beside Sayed's family. Meanwhile, the university VC has also talked to the family and promised continued support.

Sayed's father Mokbul Hossain expressed gratitude for the university's support.

He said the university's vice chancellor assured them of potential employment for a family member at the university. Despite the grief of losing his son, Mokbul hoped that that will bring some stability to the family.

On July 16, Abu Sayed, 25, was killed during a clash on campus. Demonstrators said a procession of students from Lalbagh area reached the university Gate-1 around 2:30pm and a clash ensued with the police.

A video clip making the rounds on social media shows a shot being fired at Sayed when he is standing with his arms spread out in front of a group of police across the street. Moments later, he is seen falling to the ground.