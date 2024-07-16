Quota protest: 5 students injured in 'attack by BCL men’ in Jhenaidah

At least five students were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League in Jhenaidah this morning.

The incident took place at Wazir Ali School and College ground in the city around 11:30am.

The injured could not be identified immediately.

According to eyewitnesses and students, as part of the anti-quota movement, the students gathered at Wazir Ali school ground to hold a protest march. At that time, a procession led by District Chhatra League General Secretary Al Imran from Payra Chatwar area of ​​the city attacked the agitating students with rods, sticks, and pipes.

They beat the students with sticks and rods and took away the banners. At least five protesting students were injured in the attack, the protesting students said.

When asked, Al Imran said he was still in the procession and would talk about it later.

Shaheen Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station, said the situation was under control as of 1:30pm.

Additional police forces were deployed in the area, the OC added.