Quota protest: 3 organisers in DB custody for their own security

Says home boss; DB chief refuses to meet 12 teachers

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday said the three coordinators of the quota reform protests were taken into custody to "find out who were threatening to attack them".

"When we got the news [that they were being threatened] on social media, we took them into custody. We're questioning them to know who were trying to attack them. After questioning, we'll take a decision about them," he told a press briefing at the office of Narayanganj superintendent of police, after visiting the government and private establishments that were set on fire.

On Friday, Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker Majumder -- three key organisers of the quota reform movement -- were picked up by police from a city hospital, where Nahid and Asif were undergoing treatment.

Junaed Alam Sharker, additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Branch of police, said the three were taken into custody as "they sought security".

Meanwhile, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of the DMP, yesterday said the three will be interrogated.

"We've interrogated Nur [former Ducsu vice president Nurul Haque Nur] and some other leaders after taking them on remand. They told us they had talks with Nahid and other coordinators. We need to know what they talked about," he told reporters at the DB office on the capital's Minto Road on Saturday.

He also said, "They [the coordinators] spoke in social media about feeling insecure. One of their fathers too expressed similar feelings. We think it's our responsibility as law enforcers to provide safety and security to those who say they're feeling insecure."

Meanwhile, a delegation of 12 teachers of the University Teachers Networks yesterday went to the DB office to enquire about the three coordinators, but the DB chief did not meet them as "he was busy".

They went there at 4:00pm and waited for around 20 minutes. They left after being told the DB chief was leaving the office.

Speaking to reporters, Professor Gitiara Nasreen of DU's journalism department, said, "When we came here, the head of the office was inside and was also informed. But he didn't meet us. We were asked by others in the office to stop his car when he was leaving and talk to him … We're university teachers and also the guardians of these students ... why should we stop someone's car to ask if our students are okay?

"It's very natural [to expect] that the entire process will be transparent and we'll be told what happened and why. But he didn't speak to us."

She added they went there out of concern for their students after learning from the media that they were picked up from the hospital "for extra security".

Saimum Reza Talukder, a teacher of Brac University's law department, said, "They were picked up on grounds of security issues. But the question is – why should they be in DB's custody? Why were they not returned to their families? A person's safest place is with their family.

"If security is to be provided, then it should be provided around their house and to their families as well."

He added, "We teachers have the right to know where they are now. It's also a matter of accountability to the public. So, the government should open up."

Responding to a question, Samina Lutfa, associate professor of DU's sociology department, said they were concerned about how the students are being treated and their safety.

"If there was a lack of security, they [the students] could've been handed to us."

About the DB chief not meeting them, she said, "I think it was very rude of him. Twelve teachers were standing and waiting but he didn't get the time. He didn't even tell us himself ... It wasn't right."