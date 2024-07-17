Quota protest: 15 hurt at DU as police fire rubber bullets, sound grenades

At least 15 were injured when police fired rubber bullets, and tear gas and lobbed sound grenades at the quota protesters on the Dhaka University campus this afternoon.

The demonstration, which followed their pre-scheduled "gayebana janaza" programme for six people, including three students killed across the country during yesterday's quota reform protests, was heading towards TSC around 4:10pm at DU VC Chattar.

When they broke the police barricade and marched a bit further, police hurled sound grenades from behind to disperse them.

Police also chased them, forcing them to go to Mall Chattar, and fired several rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades, leaving several of the students injured.

Being chased and attacked by police, students entered their dorms and are now seen leaving the halls with backpacks in large numbers, report our correspondents from the spot.

As of the filing of this report at 5:36pm, police were seen taking positions at different points, including Mall Chattar, while Chhatra League and Jubo League men took positions at various points on the campus, including Shahbag and Nilkhet.

Inspector Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, said six journalists and two students were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

DMCH sources said both students had numerous pellets in their legs and the number of injured started to increase at the hospital.

Inspector Bacchu Mia added that throughout the day, at least 30 people were admitted to the hospital from different areas of the capital.