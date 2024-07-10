Quota issue will be resolved by first week of August, Quader hopes

Quota issue will be resolved through the final hearing in the country's Apex Court in the first week of August, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

He urged the students to abide by the court order and stop the protests on the roads that are causing public suffering.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at a press briefing at the AL president's office in Dhanmondi in the capital this noon.

He said the Apex Court has issued a status quo on the subject matter and urged protesting students to return to their classes.

The minister said that the court's decision is final and hopefully, it will make a realistic decision.

Regarding teachers' movement over the Prottoy pension scheme, he said this issue too will be resolved soon.

AL organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Afzal Hossain, office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and other central leaders, among others, were present.