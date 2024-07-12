Quota can be ‘logically’ reformed

Says Sector Commanders Forum

The quota system in government jobs can be "logically and realistically" reformed, said Sector Commanders Forum-Liberation War'71 in a statement yesterday.

Its Executive President Md Nurul Alam and Secretary General Haroon Habib came up with remarks at a time when university students have been protesting against the reinstatement of the quota system.

"Most freedom fighters belonged to underprivileged sections of rural areas. They fought for the country's independence, risking their lives. But they were 'ignored and neglected' for decades," said the statement.

The country's half of the total population are women, who are still lagging behind in society, despite different development activities. Even physically challenged and indigenous people are also lagging behind, it said. "So, a considerable ratio of the quota system in government jobs is logical," it added.

A quota system for the development of underprivileged people exists in every corner of the world, the statement said.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the quota system in the war-torn Bangladesh after independence. However, the freedom fighters could not avail the opportunity for around 21 years after his assassination in 1975 as the military rulers and their followers, who bore anti-Liberation War sentiments, assumed power during that time," the statement continued.

As a result, many freedom fighters crossed their age limit for government jobs. In 2009, the government extended the quota system as a sign of respect for freedom fighters. In 2018, the government abolished the quota system, and the forum does not think it was rational, it added.

It will be alarming if the anti-liberation force undermines the Liberation War and freedom fighters by intruding into the protesters, the forum said.