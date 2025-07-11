Quickly finish preparation for election

BNP urges EC

The BNP yesterday urged the Election Commission to swiftly complete all preparations for the election and ensure a conducive environment for it.

"We hope the Election Commission will act accordingly -- we demand that the polls be free, fair, and acceptable to all," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir while addressing a discussion titled "Journalists' Role in the July Uprising".

The event was organised by the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at the Jatiya Press Club.

He also thanked Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for instructing the EC to finish poll preparations by December.

"It's a very positive development. And he [Yunus] deserves thanks for that."

Expressing hope, the BNP leader rejected concerns from some quarters about whether the election will be held on time.

"Why wouldn't the election be held? The people of this country want the polls. They have sacrificed their lives for the election. They want a parliament with elected representatives."

He alleged that a certain quarter has tried to label the BNP as a party opposed to reforms, but it is the BNP that introduced all major reforms in Bangladesh.

"Reform is in our blood. We were born through reforms. So, it is unfair to say that BNP is against reforms. Nothing could be a greater distortion of the truth than claiming BNP is obstructing reforms. We strongly believe in liberal democracy."

Power should change through elections and only an elected government should lead the country and resolve its issues.

"Why are we asking this government for everything? It's just an interim government. Do those involved have more understanding of politics than us? No, they don't. But we have entrusted them with responsibility and we are accepting what's agreed upon through talks."

Speaking about the "July Declaration", Fakhrul said the BNP earlier shared its opinion on it and finalised a formal response on Wednesday night after receiving a draft from the government.

"So, where is the problem?"

About the 35 percent tariff imposed by the US, Fakhrul said the interim government should have engaged qualified individuals to hold talks with the US earlier.

"We are in trouble. If a 35 percent tariff is imposed on the garment sector, it will collapse. That means the backbone of our economy will be broken. This is an extremely serious problem."

Fakhrul said he does not know how much attention the government has paid to the issue.

"Perhaps time hasn't run out yet. There is still time to discuss these matters so that our industries can survive, our girls' employment isn't lost, and our economy isn't harmed."

About the killings and push-ins at the border, Fakhrul said: "I urge journalists to take this matter seriously. This is not a minor issue. It's happening every day. Therefore, it's essential to bring this issue forward with greater importance and generate public awareness."

If the parliamentary election is not held, a "dark force" will once again come to power, said Nagorik Oikya's President Mahmudur Rahman Manna.

Therefore, every effort must be made to ensure that the election takes place.

"I believe there will be an election, and everyone must participate in it. Those who think the election cannot be held this way will also realise that if we don't hold the election this way, the atmosphere will not be conducive to political engagement. That's why everyone must come to reason," Manna added.

Political parties may have different opinions, but they should stay united in the interest of the nation and democracy, said Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar.

He also urged the political parties to use careful and respectful language while speaking or criticising their opponents so that people do not get the wrong message about the unity among anti-fascist forces.

At the event, a condolence motion was placed for "64 journalists who died during the movement against the fascist regime and the July uprising".

Fakhrul handed over crests to the family of late BFUJ president Ruhul Amin Gazi and the families of six other journalists killed during the uprising.

At the venue, a photo exhibition was organised on violence against journalists, where over five dozen photos were displayed, highlighting attacks, torture and repression faced by journalists.

The organisations also displayed a banner titled "Journalists Who Were Persecuted During the Fascist Regime," featuring the names of 31 journalists.

DUJ President Shahidul Islam presided over the event, which was moderated by General Secretary Khurshid Alam.

BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid, BFUJ Secretary General Quader Gani Chowdhury and Jatiya Press Club President Hasan Hafiz spoke among others.