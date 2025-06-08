Questionable polls will dishonour sacrifice of martyrs: Shafiqur

Urging a fair, transparent, and dignified electoral process, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has said any election that disrespects the blood of the nation's martyrs will be unacceptable.

"We want a good election. No one should raise questions about it. Otherwise, we will fail to honour the sacrifice of our martyrs," said Shafiqur while addressing a meeting with professionals at the Kulaura Municipality auditorium this afternoon.

He further stressed that elections should remain free from both domestic manipulation and foreign interference. "It is not acceptable for any country to meddle in our elections, just as we do not interfere in theirs. We want friendship, not intervention," he said.

The Jamaat leader criticised past "attempts to implicate him in war crimes cases".

"I am a son of this upazila. Allegations were brought against me despite my age during the Liberation War and my lack of political affiliation at the time," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the residents of Kulaura, saying, "People here stood by me. Those who tried to label me failed multiple times. Not a single person from this upazila spoke ill of me. Their support is something I can never repay."

Calling for social harmony, Shafiqur said, "We want a society free from vengeance. We know who tried to wrong us, but we will not retaliate. If vengeance continues, the society will collapse into chaos. We seek justice, not vengeance, against those who committed actual crimes."

The Jamaat Ameer also addressed broader national issues, pointing to widespread corruption and socio-political syndicates. "If corruption and syndicates are identified properly, they can be destroyed, Insha Allah," he said.

He stressed the importance of moral and value-based education, criticising what he described as a decaying education system influenced by "Akash culture" (cable/satellite media). "Our family structure is breaking down. Education today often only teaches how to become rich, rather than how to become responsible citizens," he said.

"All educational institutions have been funded in some form by taxpayers. If students were taught to recognise that the nation's resources supported their growth, they would think twice before engaging in corruption," he argued, adding that educated citizens must feel accountable to the people who helped build their future.

Also present at the event were Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair; Sylhet Metropolitan Ameer and Central Working Committee member Md Fakhrul Islam; District Nayeb-e-Ameer Maulana Abdur Rahman; District Secretary Md Yamir Ali; Islami Andolan Bangladesh District President Maulana Abdul Quddus; Dhaka Paltan Thana Ameer Shahin Ahmed Khan; District Assistant Secretary Aziz Ahmed Kibria; and Municipal Ameer Hafez Tajul Islam, among others.