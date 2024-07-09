Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:48 PM

Bangladesh

Question leak: PSC forms three-member probe body

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:35 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 12:48 PM
PSC question leak
File photo

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has formed a three-member probe committee to address the BCS exam question leak incident.

PSC Chairman Sohrab Hossain confirmed the matter to The Daily Star today.

PSC question leak
Question leak: Six PSC officials, 11 others arrested

He said the committee will talk with all parties involved and submit a report within 15 working days.

At least 17 people, including six officials of the PSC, have been arrested by the CID for their alleged involvement in leaking questions of government job exams.

