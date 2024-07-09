Question leak: PSC forms three-member probe body

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has formed a three-member probe committee to address the BCS exam question leak incident.

PSC Chairman Sohrab Hossain confirmed the matter to The Daily Star today.

He said the committee will talk with all parties involved and submit a report within 15 working days.

At least 17 people, including six officials of the PSC, have been arrested by the CID for their alleged involvement in leaking questions of government job exams.