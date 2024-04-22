Quazi Ziaul Islam no more

Freedom fighter Quazi Ziaul Islam (Mahbub) passed away on Saturday evening. He was 72.

He breathed his last around 6:30pm at his Niketan home, his family said.

He had been battling respiratory and neurological issues for some time.

Ziaul left behind his wife, two sons, a grandson and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Zohr prayers today at Gulbagh Jame Masjid, next to Kazi Bhaban, 39 New Elephant Road.

He will be buried at Muktijoddha Graveyard in Rayerbazar.

He was a freedom fighter of Sector 2, based in Brahmanbaria, during the Liberation War.

One of the highlights of his time during the war was rescuing the pilot of a downed Indian fighter plane, and helping him cross the border.

Ziaul was a businessman, and in his later years was involved in taking care of business at his family's Kazi Bhaban premises.