Quality education crucial for nation building, education adviser says at RU

The university is celebrating its 72nd founding anniversary

Education Adviser Professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar today stressed that ensuring quality education is now the foremost challenge for Bangladesh, warning that the country cannot be rebuilt without skilled human resources.

"The generation that once defeated brutal fascist forces can also secure the right to quality education," he said.

"Without advanced skills and education, rebuilding the nation is not possible. Teachers bear the primary responsibility, but parents and students must also actively contribute."

He made the remarks while addressing a discussion marking the 72nd founding anniversary of Rajshahi University (RU), held at the university's Senate Building.

Photo: Nur Ahsan Mridul

The theme of the event was "Innovation, Research, Leadership — Guiding the Nation and the World."

Addressing the students, the adviser said, "You have achieved something significant, but it was only possible with support from the working class, the general public, and your teachers. Now, you must stay focused on your mission. You may have demands, but express them through dialogue—without causing public suffering or disrespecting teachers."

Calling upon the teaching community, he added, "Dr Shamsuzzoha set a timeless example for educators. While political engagement is permissible, it must not compromise the academic environment of universities."

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Azaharul Islam Khan highlighted the historical journey and present condition of the university.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Saleh Hasan Naqib, in his speech, acknowledged the institutional shortcomings.

"Many say things are not going well — and I agree. We need an internal restlessness among all stakeholders, a drive to question whether we are doing enough to move forward," he said.

Addressing the issue of faculty recruitment, he warned against the return of politically motivated practices:

"The recruitment process is facing serious obstacles. Outdated policies are leading to irregularities and the past trend of increasing voter numbers at the cost of quality must not return. A few individuals cannot stall progress if we act collectively," he said.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Main Uddin, Treasurer Professor Matiar Rahman, acting registrar Professor Iftekharul Alam Masud, Proctor Professor Mahbubur Rahman, Student Adviser Amirul Islam, and Public Relations Administrator Professor Akhtar Hossain Majumdar also spoke at the event.

Deans of various faculties, hall provosts, Senate members, and a large number of teachers and students were also present.

The programme began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a ceremonial release of balloons and doves. A celebratory rally, led by the vice chancellor, paraded through different roads on the RU campus.