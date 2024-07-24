Quader stays away from press for three days

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday held a meeting with the top leaders of the party's Dhaka city (north and south) units and associate bodies at the party headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader, however, did not brief the media about the outcome of the meeting.

The AL spokesperson, who usually briefs the media on a regular basis, visited the party president's Dhanmondi office last three days and held talks with the party leaders, but did not make any statement to the media, according to party sources.

If the party spokesperson did not appear before the media, the AL office would issue a press statement on his behalf. But no such statement was issued over the last three days on Quader's behalf.

The AL general secretary, also the road transport and bridges minister, last appeared before the media on Saturday and spoke about the justification for declaring curfew. He accused the BNP-Jamaat of resorting to violence.

In yesterday's meeting, Quader questioned the organisational strength of the party's Dhaka city units and its associate bodies, said sources.

He expressed disappointment at the failure of the leaders and activists of the party's Dhaka city units and some associate bodies to take to the streets despite the party's directives.

After violence broke out at different parts of the country, Quader on several occasions urged the party men to take to the streets and put up resistance against the troublemakers.

On July 16, Quader in a meeting with the Dhaka city unit AL leaders instructed them to remain vigilant.

But no leaders and activists of the AL and its associate bodies were seen in many parts of Dhaka city during the demonstrations over quota reforms.

Violence broke out since July 16 that left at least 150 people dead and several hundred injured.

In yesterday's meeting, Quader expressed his frustration over not forming the thana unit committees of the Dhaka city AL. He asked the leaders to form those committees immediately.

The AL leader requested the party activists to comply with the curfew rules.