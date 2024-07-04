Quader not meeting protesting teachers today: FBUTA

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) said the scheduled meeting with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today to discuss the teachers' ongoing work abstention has been cancelled.

Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, secretary-general of FBUTA, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

When asked why the meeting was cancelled, Nizamul said, "Obaidul Quader told us he has to sit with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today to discuss some issues related to the Padma Bridge. As a result, he has decided not to sit with the teachers today," Nizamul said.

Public university teachers countrywide are observing the work abstention to further their demand of reinstating previous pension facilities in place of the Universal Pension Scheme.