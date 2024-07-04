Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:28 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:48 AM

Bangladesh

Quader not meeting protesting teachers today: FBUTA

Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:28 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 11:48 AM
Photo: Collected

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) said the scheduled meeting with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today to discuss the teachers' ongoing work abstention has been cancelled.

Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, secretary-general of FBUTA, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

Ensure same pension scheme for all
Ensure same pension scheme for all

When asked why the meeting was cancelled, Nizamul said, "Obaidul Quader told us he has to sit with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today to discuss some issues related to the Padma Bridge. As a result, he has decided not to sit with the teachers today," Nizamul said.

Public university teachers countrywide are observing the work abstention to further their demand of reinstating previous pension facilities in place of the Universal Pension Scheme.

|শীর্ষ খবর

শিক্ষকদের সঙ্গে ওবায়দুল কাদেরের আজকের বৈঠক বাতিল

মিটিংয়ের সময়ই তো ঠিক হয়নি, ক্যান্সেল হবে কী করে: জিনাত হুদা

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের প্রতীক কী?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
