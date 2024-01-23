Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:37 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:40 PM

Bangladesh

Quader leaves for Singapore for routine health check-up

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:37 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 23, 2024 12:40 PM
Photo: UNB

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore this morning for a routine health check-up.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the minister left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for Singapore at 8:30am, said a media release signed by Sheikh Wahlid Fayez, senior information officer of the ministry.

Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, is scheduled to return home at 6:00pm on January 25 after going through the health check-up, reads the release.

