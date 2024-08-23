Quader among 2,598 sued in 4 districts

Named accused: 390 Unnamed accused: 2,208

HIGH PROFILE ACCUSED Obaidul Quader

Charge: Murder of bus driver

AK Abdul Momen

Charge: Attacking protesters

Cases were filed against 2,598 people, including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, over the last two days in four districts in relation to charges of murder and violence.

Of the them, 390 are named and the remaining are unnamed individuals, according to police.

In Faridpur, a murder case was filed against around 400 AL men, including Obaidul Quader, on charges of killing Shamsu Mollah, 62, a bus driver.

The victim's wife Meghla Begum filed the case with Faridpur's Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday night. Obaidul Quader is the sole named accused in the case, said police.

Hours after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled from the country on August 5, a group of people attacked the Kotwali Police Station. In retaliation, police opened fire on the attackers. At that time, Shamsu was shot dead.

In Sylhet, a total of six cases were filed in the last two days against around 2,000 people on charges of attacking protesters during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement between July 23 and August 4.

Of the cases, one was filed with Bishwanath Police Station on Wednesday night, while the five remaining cases were filed yesterday with a court.

A total of 382 people were named accused in the cases, said police.

The named accused include -- former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury; lawmakers Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Ranjit Chandra Sarker; Sylhet city mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and SMP commissioner Md Zakir Hossain Khan.

In Jashore, two cases were filed yesterday against 48 people, including six police officers, on charges of extrajudicial killing of a village doctor named Bajlur Rahman and BNP activist Anisul Islam.

Bazlur's wife Reshma Begum and Anisur's brother Munsur Ali separately filed the cases with the court, said police.

Jashore's former superintendent of police Anisur Rahman, Monirampur Police Station officer-in-charge Mollah Kabir Ahmed, sub-inspectors Tasmeem and Shaheen, among others, were made accused in the case.

Bazlur, a village doctor of Jaipur Bazar under Manirampur upazila, was picked up by police on February 17, 2015, and was shot dead allegedly by police on the same night, according to the case statement.

On the other hand, the same SP, another former OC of the same police station Ali Azam, sub-inspector Heron and former chairman of Monirampur Upazila Parishad Amzad Hossain, among others, were accused in the Anisul Islam murder case.

Anisul was shot dead on March 22, 2013, allegedly by police, according to the case statement.

In Savar, two separate cases have been filed against over 150 unidentified people in connection with the murder of three policemen at Ashulia on August 5.

Wives of two deceased policemen filed the cases with Ashulia Police Station.

In Pirojpur, six people, including former OC of Bhandaria Police Station Ashiquzzaman, were sued over extortion charges.

A local BNP leader filed the case on Wednesday afternoon.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to the report]