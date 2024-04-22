Qatari Emir Al Thani arrives in Dhaka on a 2-day visit

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Dhaka for a two-day visit today afternoon.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin received the emir.

A special flight carrying the emir landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 5:20pm. Dhaka is the second leg of the emir's visit to three countries. The emir has arrived from the Philippines and is expected to leave to Nepal on April 24.

Analysts are saying that the visit by the Emir, 19 years after Emir Shaikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani's visit to Bangladesh in 2005, is significant for several reasons.

The visit is taking place during a time of changing global geopolitical shifts and Middle East crisis following the Iran-Israel conflict over Palestine. Moreover, both countries – Bangladesh and Qatar -- are eager to boost trade which makes this visit all the more important.

Tomorrow morning, Emir Sheikh Tamim and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office followed by a one-to-one meeting.

The emir will then attend an official lunch to be hosted by President Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban.

Recognising the friendship between Bangladesh and Qatar, a park which is under construction at Balurmath of Kalshi in Mirpur and a road from Mirpur ECP Chattar to Kalsi Flyover will be named after Emir Sheikh Tamim.

Bangladesh expects petroleum-rich Qatar will play an important role in ensuring Bangladesh's energy security. They also expect that the country will increase its investment in Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said Qatar is rich in petroleum and natural gas. So, energy cooperation will be naturally discussed with importance. This visit of the Qatari emir will play an important role in increasing our energy mix and ensuring energy security.

He said Bangladesh and Qatar will sign six agreements on avoidance of double taxation and fiscal evasion, cooperation in legal matters, shipping, mutual investment promotion and protection, exchange of prisoners and formation of a joint business council.

Besides, the two countries will sign five MoUs on manpower, port management, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh would seek investments in various sectors including renewable energy and financial sectors, port management etc. Proposals on sending more skilled manpower, exporting ceramics, leather products, garments, and pharmaceuticals will also be on the agenda.

A foreign ministry official said Qatar has shown interest in managing ports in Chattogram and Matarbari.

"We expect the Qatar emir's visit to be a milestone in our relationship," the foreign minister said.