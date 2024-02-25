Qatar keen to help developing media sector in Bangladesh

Qatar expressed its desire to assist in development of media and creating global media in Bangladesh.

The assurance came at a meeting between State Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh Mohammad Ali Arafat and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Thani Al-Thani in Turkey yesterday afternoon, an official release said.

The meeting was held on the side-lines of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Istanbul.

Arafat and Al-Thani had fruitful discussions on how to develop mutual cooperation between the two countries in the light of the experience of forming global media such as Al Jazeera at the meeting, the release said.

They also agreed on the exchange of knowledge and experience between Bangladesh and Qatar in the media sector along with cultural arena.

Both also expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries will further develop through this.