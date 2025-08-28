Qader vows to end seat crisis, improve food at DU dorms

Abdul Qader, vice president (VP) candidate from the "Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad" panel in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election, has pledged to resolve the issues relating to food and accommodation and end the "gono room" culture if elected.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Qader, who is contesting from the panel floated by Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad -- a new student body formed by former coordinators of the July uprising -- spoke about his aspirations.

"I was admitted to the university in 2019. Usually, students from across the country come to this university with high hopes, but end up neglected and oppressed. I feel a lot needs to be done regarding student rights, which is why I'm running in the Ducsu race."

Qader said he has always spoken out against injustice, even at the cost of being evicted from his hall and sent to jail. "But I didn't stop. Students have seen me protesting injustice publicly, and they will continue to see me doing so."

Saying Dhaka University could lead the change in the "new Bangladesh", Qader said, "There will be no discrimination here. The campus will be student-friendly. Together with the students, I will build their dream campus."

If elected, his topmost priority would be student welfare, including addressing the seat shortage and improving food quality in residential halls.

"We'll also take steps to ensure that the "gono room" culture can never return. Also, the distance between students and teachers must be bridged, and teacher appointments must be free of political preference."

Saying that the number of female halls is inadequate, he pointed out that while around half the students are women, they have only five halls. "We'll work to resolve their housing issues quickly. Women face harassment and moral policing both online and offline. We'll ensure their safety so that they don't feel insecure."

Qader also criticised the authorities for failing to hold Ducsu elections every year. "We'll ensure Ducsu polls are held every year, because without representatives, students have no one to speak for their rights."

Though he described the current election atmosphere as better than in 2019, he claimed that violations of the electoral code have gone unpunished. "The administration must act neutrally and provide equal opportunities for all candidates,"

He said that online harassment, particularly of women, remains an issue unaddressed by the administration.

Speaking on army deployment during polls, Qader said, "It's like firing a cannon to kill a mosquito. The current situation does not warrant such measures. It seems intended to instil fear among students. There appears to be a malicious intent behind this sudden decision."