‘Put a stop to arms race’

Says PM on UN peacekeepers day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged the international community to end the arms race and instead spend the money for eradication of poverty and easing the adverse impacts of climate change.

"The money for arms development and competition can be provided to the climate fund for the countries that are now going to be affected by climate changes to protect mankind from climate adversities. And the money can also be used on food for the poor children, as well as education and health of the underprivileged children," she said.

The premier was addressing an event in the city's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers 2024 and pay tribute to the fallen peacekeepers and those who had been wounded while on peacekeeping duties.

Pointing to the countries that are spending a huge amount of money on the arms development and arms race, she said, "We talk about peace. But why do you engage in conflicts?"

Had this money spent on the arms race been used on food for hungry people, education, and treatment for the poor, then peace would have been established in this world. The living standards of people would have improved, and the people could live in a decent manner, said Hasina.

"Conflicts and wars in different parts of the world are disrupting world peace today," she said, citing Russia-Ukraine war, Israel's genocide in Gaza, the forcibly displaced Rohingyas of Myanmar.

The wars and conflicts have created a dire situation for mankind, she said.

"As the arms race continues to rise, the lives of people become more and more miserable," she said, adding that the women and children are suffering the most and young people are losing their lives due to conflicts and wars.

The PM stressed the need for solving problems and disputes through negotiation. "We don't want war, we want peace. We want to solve everything through dialogue. A large number of people in the world still live below the poverty line."

She said Bangladesh has become a role model for global peace.

"Bangladesh is a dependable name in the efforts of protecting peace and safety alongside establishing global peace. We are acknowledged by all as we have become a role model on the global stage."

Hasina said currently 6,092 Bangladeshi peacekeepers, including 493 women, are deployed in 13 UN missions around the world.

Bangladesh, the PM said, is now observing 36 years since it started contributing troops to the UN peacekeeping missions.

She said Bangladesh is currently the largest troops-contributing country to UN peacekeeping. "They [Bangladeshi peacekeepers] have been working with fame and glory."

Hasina said Bangladesh is actively participating in other international forums alongside the UN peacekeeping missions to establish global peace.

The PM greeted the Bangladeshi peacekeepers and all other peacekeepers working in the UN missions on the international day.

At the beginning of the event, a one-minute silence was observed in remembrance of the peacekeeping heroes who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of world peace.

The PM also handed over awards to three wounded peacekeepers.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis also spoke on the occasion.

This year, the day is being observed with the theme of "Fit for the future, building better together."

The premier unveiled the International Day of UN Peacekeepers Journal-2024 (volume-10) at the event.