Put pressure on India to ensure water flow in the dry season

Speakers urge government

Bangladesh's geophysical condition is now critical due to the unilateral withdrawal of water from over a hundred shared rivers by a neighbouring country, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

We cannot solely rely on domestic initiatives for Teesta management. We need a dual approach in this regard. For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel. — Nazrul Islam Hakkani President of Teesta Bachao, Nodi Bachao Sangram Parishad

The government must put immediate pressure on the neighbouring country to ensure water flow during the dry season, speakers also said.

They were addressing a discussion titled "Uniform River Water Distribution: Perspective Padma Teesta."

The Workers' Party organised the event at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

Author Mahbub Siddiqi said the Ganges Treaty of 1996 will expire in 2026. Unless it is renewed, there will be no negotiated arrangement for Ganges water sharing or agreed basis for negotiations on other rivers in the post-2026 period. So it must be reviewed by a powerful committee.

There must be a guarantee clause in the renewed treaty like 1977, he added.

Mahbub also pointed out discrepancies in the number of shared rivers between Bangladesh and India, stressing the need for expert intervention to prepare an accurate list and notify India accordingly.

Additionally, he called for compensation from India for the economic losses Bangladesh has suffered since 1975 due to the Farakka Barrage.

He said bilateral discussions alone cannot resolve water issues and advocated for the formation of a regional water forum or commission under the supervision of international organisations.

Nazrul Islam Hakkani, president of Teesta Bachao, Nodi Bachao Sangram Parishad, voiced concerns about the Teesta's plight, stressing the urgency of addressing water-sharing treaties and implementing comprehensive water and river system management.

He said, "We cannot solely rely on domestic initiatives for Teesta management. We need a dual approach in this regard."

Rashed Khan Menon talked about the prolonged discussions between Bangladesh and India regarding the Teesta water-sharing treaty and urged caution to safeguard Bangladesh's interests.

Journalist and water activist Sheikh Rokon also shared insights during the programme.

Workers' Party General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha was also present.