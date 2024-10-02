Put an end to shrine attacks

MSF urges govt

Protesting vandalism and arson attacks on shrines across the country, the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) urged the government to take appropriate measures to put an end to such incidents.

They mentioned the recent attacks at Lalon Anandadham in Faridpur, the house and shrine of a Sufi saint in Savar, and the Darbar Sharif in Kushtia in this regard.

In a statement sent to the media yesterday, the rights organisation described these acts as deliberate, adding that similar attacks, vandalism, and arson have been occurring in various parts of the country, which is extremely disgraceful.

Citing media reports, the statement mentioned that before the vandalism and arson at Lalon Anandadham in Motra village of Faridpur's Bhanga upazila on September 28, threats had been made on Facebook on September 12.

A few days earlier, a group of miscreants had vandalised CCTV cameras at Anandadham.

At the same time, attacks, vandalism, and arson were carried out at the Rashidia Darbar Sharif in Char Sadipur Union of Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila during an ongoing spiritual gathering, as well as at the shrine located at the house of Sufi saint Kazi Jaber Ahmed in Savar.

Around 20–25 people were injured in the attack on the shrine in Savar.

MSF believes that following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, as the state began reforms, various efforts have been made to sabotage these initiatives.

MSF strongly urges the government to take measures to protect the environment of free thought, democracy, communal harmony, and the safety of lives and property in the country.

The organisation demanded that the perpetrators be identified and swift legal action be taken against those responsible for disrupting communal harmony.