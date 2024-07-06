Put an end to harassment of Prof Yunus immediately

4 US senators urge Bangladesh govt

Four US senators, including the Senate majority whip, issued a statement demanding an immediate end to what they said was harassment of Prof Muhammad Yunus, adding that the "seemingly personal vendetta" against him will negatively impact the US-Bangladesh partnership.

They also urged the Bangladesh government to respect democratic values and institutions.

The statement dated July 2 was issued by Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and senators Jeff Merkley, Tim Kaine, and Peter Welch.

"For more than a decade, Professor Yunus has faced more than 100 unsubstantiated cases brought against him in Bangladesh. The harassment campaign against Professor Yunus has been denounced by more than 100 Nobel Prize winners, including former President Obama," reads the statement.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and Amnesty International have identified irregularities in the proceedings against Prof Yunus. This includes a recent six-month prison sentence for allegedly violating the country's labour laws and another indictment on embezzlement.

"These reputable organisations argue that the speed and repeated use of various criminal proceedings are indicative of politically motivated judicial abuses. Moreover, the repeated and sustained harassment of Professor Yunus mirrors what many Bangladeshi civil society members also face in an increasingly restrictive environment," reads the statement.

While the US values its longstanding relationship with Bangladesh, the failure to end this seemingly personal vendetta against Professor Yunus will negatively impact that partnership, it reads.

"We again call for the immediate end to the harassment of Professor Yunus…"

On January 22, 12 senators including Durbin, Merkley, Kaine, and Welch sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, calling for an end to the harassment of Professor Yunus.

The other signatories were senators Todd Young, Dan Sullivan, Jeanne Shaheen, Ed Markey, Sherrod Brown, Sheldon Whitehouse, Ron Wyden, and Cory Booker.