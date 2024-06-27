Put an end to custodial torture and mistreatment

Amnesty urges govt

Amnesty International yesterday called upon the Bangladesh government to end impunity for torture and other ill-treatment by police and security forces, urging authorities to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure reparations for victims.

In a statement marking International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, the global rights group said impunity continues to prevail for police and security forces in Bangladesh despite the country ratifying the UN Convention Against Torture in 1998 and enacting the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act 2013.

There has only been one conviction under the torture law in more than a decade. In September 2023, the Bangladesh government reported to the UN Human Rights Council that 24 cases had been filed under the 2013 torture law so far, reads the statement.

Between January 2013 and May 2024, Bangladesh rights group Ain O Salish Kendra documented 138 deaths that were allegedly caused by physical torture by law enforcement agencies.

It also documented 923 deaths in jail custody that were reported in the media during the same period, reads the statement.

In a recent alleged case of drug possession, on June 2, Afroza Begum, 40, died in police custody following her arrest in Abhaynagar.

"Torture and other ill-treatment are abhorrent and never justified," said Taqbir Huda, Amnesty International's regional researcher for South Asia.

Bangladesh's authorities must ensure that allegations of widespread and persistent torture and other ill-treatment by law enforcement personnel are thoroughly, impartially, and independently investigated, and suspected officers are brought to justice through fair trials, he said.

Bangladesh must establish a compensation fund for torture victims and also ratify the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture so that victims can file complaints directly to the UN Committee against Torture, he added.