Push-ins from india: Not possible to stop it physically, extending letters

Says foreign adviser; BGB detains 59 more

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday said it is not possible to physically prevent "push-ins" from India, although efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

"We're seeing that it [push-ins] is taking place. It's not physically possible to stop it. We've been exchanging letters with India on this matter. We've mentioned that it's going on, while they said some cases in the list [of Bangladeshi individuals illegally living in India] is not being viewed properly. We checked and saw some of these cases go long back," he told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday afternoon, adding that many on the list were already taken back into Bangladesh after verification.

Last month, India asked Bangladesh to expedite the process of verifying the "illegal" Bangladeshis living in India so that they can be sent back home at the earliest. According to India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, there is a list of 2,369 Bangladeshi nationals illegally living in India. In many cases, the people have completed their jail sentence and are waiting to be deported.

"There's a mechanism for such consular issues, and we're trying to bring this matter under a certain regulation. We'll send a fresh letter to India today or tomorrow [yesterday or today] … We want the process to be regulated."

Regarding updates on the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, he said no response had come from India yet. "We've not yet sent another letter … If needed, we'll write to them again."

On border killings, he said that Bangladesh continues to lodge strong protests through diplomatic channels. "Of course, we'll protest in the strongest language. We can never accept the shooting and killing of people at the border … It does not happen anywhere else in the world."

Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh yesterday detained at least 59 people who were allegedly pushed into the country by India's Border Security Force through border points in Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Mymensingh, and Chapainawabganj.

According to a BGB headquarters statement, at least 1,278 people have been pushed into Bangladesh from India since May 7, through border areas in 19 districts and the Mandarbaria region of the Sundarbans. BGB officials confirmed that all those detained yesterday are Bangladeshi nationals.

In Panchagarh, 26 people were detained early yesterday -- 17 near the Shingroad border and nine near Joydharbhanga in Sadar upazila -- said Lt Col Sheikh Mohammad Bodruddoza, commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari.

They had been detained by Indian police from various parts of Delhi and later handed over to BSF, who pushed them into Bangladesh. Among them are seven men, nine women, and 10 children.

In Thakurgaon, 13 more individuals were held around 2:00am near border pillar no-341/3-S at Fakirganj in Pirganj upazila, said Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer of BGB-42 Battalion in Dinajpur. The group includes three men, three women, and seven children, all originally from Kurigram. They reportedly entered India illegally at different times, were detained in Delhi, and later pushed back by BSF.

In Mymensingh, 22 people, including eight men, 12 women, and two children, were pushed in through Munshipara in Dhobaura upazila and the Suryapur border in Haluaghat upazila early yesterday, said Lt Col ASM Kamruzzaman, commanding officer of BGB-31 Battalion in Netrakona. Twelve of them hail from Khulna, Narail, Jashore, and Magura.

Those detained in Haluaghat were handed over to Haluaghat Police Station in the afternoon, said Md Hafizul Islam Harun, officer-in-charge of the police station.

In Chapainawabganj, eight individuals -- four men and four women -- were detained near the Chandshikari border in Bholahat upazila early yesterday, said Lt Col Golam Kibria, commanding officer of BGB-59 Battalion.

Meanwhile in Netrokona, BSF handed over three Bangladeshi nationals to BGB after detaining them for illegally entering India. The handover occurred during a flag meeting at the zero line near the Bijoypur border in Durgapur upazila, said Lt Col ASM Kamruzzaman.

[Our correspondents from Thakurgaon, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, and Netrokona contributed to this report.]