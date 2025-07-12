Push for influence-free police force stalls

Home ministry drops proposal of an independent commission from action plan for now

The formation of an independent police commission now appears highly unlikely under the current government, as the home ministry has excluded the proposal from its action plan for the coming year.

The Police Reform Commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on January 15, recommending the formation of a neutral and independent police commission. It also suggested seeking expert opinions on whether the commission should be a statutory or constitutional body.

Following a decision by the Advisory Council on March 13, the Cabinet Division forwarded the recommendations to the home ministry, requesting an action plan.

The ministry then formed a committee, which outlined an implementation plan. It noted that while some reforms could be implemented within six months to a year, others would take longer.

The ministry informed the Cabinet Division that a timeline for establishing the commission could only be set after consultations with the ministries of law, finance, and public administration.

Asked about the matter, Joint Secretary Rebeka Khan, also member secretary of the committee, said reforms involving multiple ministries or complex legal and financial implications have been placed in the long-term implementation plan.

The chief adviser has already announced that the next general election will be held in February or April next year. Even if the election takes place in June, instead of earlier, the current government will have a limited time to form such a commission through an ordinance, making it unlikely, experts say.

Asked why the Police Reform Commission's proposals were not shared with political parties for broader discussion, Prof Ali Riaz, vice-chair of National Consensus Commission, said political consensus is not required to implement these recommendations.

He said the current government will implement short-term recommendations, leaving the rest for the next government.

Asked whether any political government would establish an independent police commission, Riaz criticised the reform panel's recommendations as "vague and useless", saying it did not clearly state whether a commission should be established.

However, a public survey conducted online by the reform panel found that 58.9% of 14,389 respondents supported the formation of an independent police commission.

Experts stress that such a commission has become essential to free the police from political influence and ensure accountability.

Calls for police reforms have intensified after the July uprising, which left over 1,400 people dead -- many in police shootings. At least 44 police personnel were also killed.

Meanwhile, public trust in the police has also declined over the years, especially due to alleged abuse of power by officials during the previous government's term, including arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings.

Police officials and experts fear that without political consensus, future governments may eventually avoid implementing such reforms to maintain control over the force.

Back in 2007, the caretaker government attempted to establish an independent police commission, which ultimately didn't see the light of day.

The then government formed the Bangladesh Police Act Drafting Committee, which prepared a draft ordinance aimed at freeing the police from political influence, ensuring accountability, and maintaining transparency in recruitment and promotions.

The draft proposed the formation of both an independent police commission and a complaints commission to replace the colonial-era Police Act of 1861.

However, the ordinance was never implemented due to strong resistance from bureaucratic and vested interest groups, said individuals who were involved in the initiative.

Meanwhile, in its response to the Police Reform Commission, the home ministry rejected the idea of relinquishing its control over the police.

It argued that a neutral commission is "unnecessary" as the ministry already performs its intended functions.

Omar Faruk, professor of criminology and police science at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, said, "An independent police commission is vital to remove political and bureaucratic control over the force. There's no alternative to this."

Faruk and senior police officials agree that strong political will is needed to establish a commission similar to those in Sri Lanka, Singapore, and other countries.

The Police Headquarters had also submitted several proposals, including a draft framework for a neutral commission, to the reform body. According to the draft, the proposed body would have broad powers to ensure accountability and neutrality in the police. It would be responsible for top-level appointments, recruitment, transfers, and promotions to end the long-standing culture of political interference.

A top police official, who was involved in drafting the framework, said they proposed that the commission be led by a retired Appellate Division judge or a former IGP so that accountability and human rights are upheld.

He also said it would handle complaints against police officers and take action through a complaints commission.

Additionally, a Grievance Redress Committee would allow police personnel to file internal complaints and seek redress, he added.