Pursue justice for Rohingya genocide

Fortify Rights, 57 other groups urge UN member states

Fortify Rights and 57 other groups in a joint statement yesterday said the United Nations member states must pursue accountability for genocide and other atrocities committed against ethnic Rohingya civilians in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

"Eight years on from the start of the Myanmar military's genocidal attacks against Rohingya, not a single person has been held criminally responsible. This is a deep stain on the world's conscience," said Patrick Phongsathorn, senior advocate at Fortify Rights.

"It's not too late to address this injustice. The UN Security Council should immediately refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court, and all UN member states should explore every possible avenue to pursue justice for the Rohingya," he added.

August 25 is observed as Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the Myanmar military's initiation of massacres, killings, rapes, and other genocidal attacks that forced at least 700,000 Rohingya people from northern Rakhine State to Bangladesh in 2017.

The joint statement said a UN Security Council referral of the situation to the International Criminal Court would "ensure comprehensive accountability for crimes committed against all communities" in Myanmar.

It also called on all UN member states to "exercise universal jurisdiction to initiate or support criminal prosecutions of those responsible for crimes." Universal jurisdiction is a legal principle that allows domestic courts in different countries to pursue justice for international atrocity crimes such as genocide and crimes against humanity.

On September 30, the UN General Assembly will convene a high-level conference on the situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar, where participants are expected to discuss responses to the ongoing abuses suffered by the Rohingya.

The statement expressed concern "about the lack of Rohingya representation at the conference and the need for a wider spectrum of voices, including Rohingya women, youth, and diverse Rohingya-led civil society from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the global diaspora."

"Violence, abuse, and persecution of the Rohingya by multiple actors have been tolerated by the international community for too long," said Phongsathorn.

"As governments again gather to discuss the Rohingya crisis and the junta's widespread atrocities throughout Myanmar, concrete steps toward justice and accountability must be devised alongside and in close consultation with Rohingya survivors."