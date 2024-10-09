Purchase body approves proposals to import of LNG, lentil, and fertiliser

Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGB) today approved a total of five proposals including imports of LNG, lentil, and fertiliser.

Finance Adviser of the interim government Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.

As per a proposal, moved by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, state-owned Petrobangla will import a cargo, containing 33.66 lakh MMBtu of LNG, from Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd at international spot market at a total cost of Tk 657.13 crore with each MMBtu at $13.93.

The committee also approved a proposal of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to procure 10,000 metric tons (MT) of lentil from Payel Traders of Chattogram at a cost of Tk 96.39 crore.

The supplier was selected through an open tender.

A proposal of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) received approval of the committee to import 30,000 MT of TSP fertiliser from OCP SA of Morocco at a cost of Tk 149.40 crore with each MT at $415.

The Ministry of Agriculture moved the proposal to import the bulk fertiliser under a state-level contract.

Two proposals of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC), moved by Industries Ministry received the nod of the ACCGB to import urea fertiliser.

Under the proposals, the BCIC will import 30,000 MT of bulk granular urea fertiliser from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudi Arabia at a cost of 128.22 crore with each MT at $356.17.

The BCIC will import 30,000 MT of bagged granular urea from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Ltd (Kafco) at a cost of Tk 123.61 crore.