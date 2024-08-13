Punish those responsible: Sohel Taj

Former State Minister for Home Affairs, Sohel Taj today condemned the recent arson attack on the Bangabandhu Museum in Dhanmondi-32, calling on the interim government to take swift action against those involved in the incident.

On August 5, a mob set fire to several government establishments, including the Gono Bhaban and the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, now the Bangabandhu Museum.

The arson occurred on the same day Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's prime minister since 2009, resigned and fled the country following a mass uprising.

In a video message posted on his verified Facebook account after visiting the Bangabandhu Museum, Taj said, "I cannot tolerate such incidents anymore. Bangabandhu is the symbol of our independence, and we must preserve his legacy."

Taj said disrespecting Bangabandhu is equivalent to dishonouring the long struggle for Bangladesh's independence.

He also called for the recognition of the contributions of other key figures in Bangladesh's history, including Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, A.K. Fazlul Haque, the national four leaders, Ziaur Rahman and all the sector commanders of the Liberation War.

"We should not politicise these figures. They are part of our legacy, and we must protect them as national assets," Taj added.