Punish those involved with the killings

Shujan calls for commission to probe each death

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) yesterday demanded the formation of a commission comprising neutral persons and experts to investigate each killing during the countrywide violence centring the quota reform movement.

Shujan, a civil society platform, in a statement signed by its President M Hafizuddin Khan and Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, also demanded the punishment of those involved in these incidents.

"We are deeply concerned by the ongoing deadlock caused by the students' protest to reform the quota system. The number of deaths from violence is escalating daily... We believe that these numerous deaths are attributable to provocative government statements, instigation by vested quarters, and the excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies," said the statement.

"It is unacceptable for any independent and democratic country to suffer such a loss of life in the pursuit of rights. We believe that every life is precious. These lives cannot be replaced," it added.

The organisation asserted that violence perpetrated in the name of a movement, as well as attacks, vandalism, and arson targeting government establishments, are completely unjustified.

It demanded that those responsible for damaging state property be brought to justice.

The statement called for increased capacity and preparedness within relevant government institutions to safeguard the state's critical infrastructure.

The organisation urged the government to prevent future harassment of students related to this movement and to ensure the safety of students on university campuses.

It also demanded an end to dirty politics on campuses and the regular holding of university student union elections to foster student leadership.

The civil society platform urged the immediate resolution of all deadlocks through dialogue with leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement by accepting their logical demands.