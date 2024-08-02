Publish list of those who died: Shujan

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) yesterday demanded the publication of a list of people who died in the violence centring the ongoing protest, along with their detailed descriptions.

It also demanded a transparent and credible investigation into the violence and bringing the people responsible to justice.

The citizen's platform placed the demand at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

Speakers at the event said the government must sit with the agitating students, university authorities, political parties, and civil society and accept the logical demands raised by all the sections, including the students, to resolve the deadlock.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said Awami League formed the government in 2008, banking on the support of the young people, but this group has now taken a stance against the government.

"We have to think about why such a situation has arisen," he said.

Expressing solidarity with the demands of the protesting students, he said students are not getting jobs, and their freedom of speech is being curtailed at the university campus.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said the events surrounding the students' movement affected the entire society.

There is no scope to forgive the deaths of so many people, she said, adding that people will not be silent unless a fair trial is conducted with the involvement of the United Nations.

Dhaka University Professor Robayet Ferdous said the movement to eliminate quota discrimination is no longer limited to students only, as people of all classes and professions have gotten involved there.

He said the government suffered a moral and political defeat as it suppressed the movement by killing people.

Reading out a written statement, Dilip Kumar Sarkar, central coordinator of Shujan, said if the government wants to suppress the movement by force and even if it succeeds in that, it will face discontent again in the future, the consequences of which may be more terrible.

He stressed the need for a fair and transparent investigation under UN supervision into all the violence and ensuring punishment of the people responsible.

Dilip also demanded the withdrawal of all the cases against the students, the release of detained students, and an end to mass arrest through block raids.