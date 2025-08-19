Publish list of settlers, grabbed land in CHT

Speakers urge govt

Speakers at a discussion yesterday demanded that the government publish a list of illegally occupied land in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) and disclose how many settlers were moved there under successive governments.

They also called for making the land commission in CHT effective to resolve land disputes affecting indigenous peoples.

The event, titled "Activation of the Land Commission to Resolve the Hill Tracts Land Problem", was organised by the CHT Peace Accord Implementation Movement at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Nazmul Haque Prodhan, general secretary of JASAD, said the Chakma, Marma and Tripura peoples are treated as outsiders, which led to the policy of settling Bangalees in the hills.

He urged the government to reveal how much land was grabbed or illegally leased under different governments and how many settlers were moved.

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of Communist Party of Bangladesh, called the land issue the central problem of the hills.

He said new problems are emerging due to geopolitical realities and other forces becoming active in the region and sovereignty-related issues cannot be resolved without addressing indigenous peoples' problems. "We must keep the struggle alive."

Bazlul Rashid Firoz, general secretary of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, said the implementation of the peace accord depends on the united struggle of hill indigenous people and their allies in the plains.

He alleged that Bangalee settlers were taken to the hills with bad intentions.

"Although the accord lacks a clear guideline for resettling settlers elsewhere with dignity, such a plan is necessary," he said.

He said commissions formed by the government lack proper indigenous representation. "The Constitutional Reform Commission has no indigenous representatives, for example."

Saiful Huq, general secretary of Biplobi Workers Party, said after the July uprising they saw deep frustration among hill people.

He said the government has taken no initiative on the land problem in the past year, and even if elections are held in February, there are no signs of steps before then.

Citing the rising number of settlers, he warned that within the next two decades, hill people could become a minority. "Without a political solution, there is no alternative," he added.

Shamsul Huda, executive director of Association for Land Reform and Development, said the main slogan of the July uprising was ending discrimination, yet the interim government has ignored the hill issue.

He described "repeated dramas" around the Land Dispute Resolution Commission and alleged that attempts to activate it were thwarted by conspiracies backed by the government itself.

On the peace accord, he said it is an agreement between the state and the indigenous peoples of the hills, and therefore, it must be implemented.

Presenting the keynote, Zakir Hossain, joint coordinator of the CHT Peace Accord Implementation Movement, said settlers are invading lands belonging to the Jumma people -- both occupied and recorded.

The event was presided over by Prof Khairul Islam Chowdhury, joint coordinator of the movement, and conducted by its member Dipayan Khisa.

Oikya NAP General Secretary Asadullah Tarek and Gono Forum Acting President Advocate Subrata Chowdhury also spoke.