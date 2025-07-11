Publish July Charter by August 3 or face protests

Nahid tells govt

National Citizen Party (NCP) will take to the streets again if the government fails to publish the "July Proclamation" and "July Charter" by August 3, said the party's Convenor Nahid Islam yesterday.

"On that day [August 3], we will be at the Shaheed Minar. If the government fails to publish the July Proclamation and Charter by then, we will launch another movement across the country, taking students and the people with us," he said at a rally in Magura as part of the party's country-wide 36-day July Padajatra.

Yesterday was the tenth day of the programme.

The NCP procession began from Magura Sadar Upazila Parishad around 1:20pm and concluded at Vaina intersection with a brief rally.

Addressing the gathering, Nahid said, "Our fight is for a discrimination-free, democratic, extortion and corruption-free Bangladesh. That fight is not over yet. We are here to deliver that message."

The NCP leader also said the party would expand its organisational activities in Magura, urging the people there to raise their voices against corruption and extortion.

"Ten people from Magura were martyred in the July mass uprising," said Nahid.

"We all have to uphold the honour of their blood. We must remember they gave their lives for a new Bangladesh, to rebuild the country. That is why we are on the streets," he said.

NCP also held a Padayatra in Narail on the 10th day of the campaign yesterday. Procession and rallies will be held in Jashore today.