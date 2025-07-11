Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:21 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Publish July Charter by August 3 or face protests

Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:21 AM
Nahid tells govt
Staff Correspondent
Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:21 AM
NCP warns government over July Charter delay
Photo: NCP

National Citizen Party (NCP) will take to the streets again if the government fails to publish the "July Proclamation" and "July Charter" by August 3, said the party's Convenor Nahid Islam yesterday.

"On that day [August 3], we will be at the Shaheed Minar. If the government fails to publish the July Proclamation and Charter by then, we will launch another movement across the country, taking students and the people with us," he said at a rally in Magura as part of the party's country-wide 36-day July Padajatra.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Yesterday was the tenth day of the programme.

Read more

The clock is ticking for the July Charter

The NCP procession began from Magura Sadar Upazila Parishad around 1:20pm and concluded at Vaina intersection with a brief rally.

Addressing the gathering, Nahid said, "Our fight is for a discrimination-free, democratic, extortion and corruption-free Bangladesh. That fight is not over yet. We are here to deliver that message."

The NCP leader also said the party would expand its organisational activities in Magura, urging the people there to raise their voices against corruption and extortion.

"Ten people from Magura were martyred in the July mass uprising," said Nahid.

"We all have to uphold the honour of their blood. We must remember they gave their lives for a new Bangladesh, to rebuild the country. That is why we are on the streets," he said.

NCP also held a Padayatra in Narail on the 10th day of the campaign yesterday. Procession and rallies will be held in Jashore today.

Read more

Yunus expresses hope for presenting the 'July Charter' next month

 

Related topic:
NCPJuly charter
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

NCP stages protest at EC office, demands reconstitution of commission

1m ago

Sarjis, Hasnat take flak at NCP meet

2m ago

The reform drive must continue apace

1m ago

Dhaka braces for political rallies over three-day public holiday

2m ago

No election before trial of AL: NCP

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১৮ বিচারককে বাধ্যতামূলক অবসর

নিম্ন আদালতের ১৫ জন জেলা ও দায়রা জজ মর্যাদার কর্মকর্তাসহ ১৮ বিচারককে বাধ্যতামূলক অবসরে পাঠিয়েছে সরকার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘সাবেক আইজিপি মামুন রাজসাক্ষী হলে মুক্তিও পেতে পারেন’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে