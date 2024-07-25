Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 06:41 AM

Publish actual number of casualties

Demands Garment Sramik Sanghati
Staff Correspondent
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 06:41 AM
BGB men engage with protesters during a fierce clash in the capital’s Purana Paltan area yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati and Mahila Parishad have expressed concern over the current situation in the country.

In a statement, Taslima Akhter, president of Garment Sramik Sanghati; and Anjan Das, vice-president, condemned the killings, violence, arrests, and harassment.

Referring to media reports, they said approximately 197 people have been shot dead, 2,657 arrested, and numerous cases filed. They also criticised the government for shutting down the internet, which has restricted the public's right to information.

They demanded immediate publication of the actual number of casualties.

In a separate statement, Mahila Parishad condemned the elimination of female quota.

