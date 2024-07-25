Publish actual number of casualties

Demands Garment Sramik Sanghati

BGB men engage with protesters during a fierce clash in the capital’s Purana Paltan area yesterday. Photo: Palash Khan

Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati and Mahila Parishad have expressed concern over the current situation in the country.

In a statement, Taslima Akhter, president of Garment Sramik Sanghati; and Anjan Das, vice-president, condemned the killings, violence, arrests, and harassment.

Referring to media reports, they said approximately 197 people have been shot dead, 2,657 arrested, and numerous cases filed. They also criticised the government for shutting down the internet, which has restricted the public's right to information.

They demanded immediate publication of the actual number of casualties.

In a separate statement, Mahila Parishad condemned the elimination of female quota.