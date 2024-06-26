Public Univs: Teachers go on half- day work abstention

Call for reinstating pension benefits

No classes were held for at least five hours at 35 public universities yesterday as teachers began their three-day-long half-day work abstention, demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced Universal Pension Scheme (UPS).

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) organised the protests at the universities yesterday, just as they reopened after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Its General Secretary Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, during a sit-in in front of Dhaka University's arts faculty, threatened all-out strikes at the campuses for an indefinite period from July 1 if the demands were not met.

As part of the protest, teachers did not take classes from 8:00am to 1:00pm, he said, adding that, however, the scheduled exams were held.

FBUTA will hold similar programmes today and tomorrow.

Teachers of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, among others, took part in the abstention programme yesterday, according to FBUTA.

They are protesting the government decision to include all officers and employees, joining the service of autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory, or similar organisations and their subordinate institutions, under the UPSon or after July 1, 2024.

FBUTA said the teachers who will be newly appointed in public universities will fall under the new pension scheme instead of the current pension facilities offered by the universities.

They fear that many people will not join the teaching profession if the new scheme, which they termed "discriminatory", is implemented.

They have also been demanding the cancellation of the gazette in this regard through several peaceful protests since May 26.

Furthermore, the university teachers also demanded a separate pay scale and the inclusion of professors in the "super" grade.