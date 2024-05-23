Public, pvt partnership to play a major role

Speakers tell conference

Despite having no obligations to commit to reducing carbon emissions as a victim of global warming, Bangladesh is working towards achieving the goal of 40 percent renewable energy usage by 2041, said speakers at an event yesterday.

Financing is the main challenge in this regard. Unity between public and private sectors, alongside foreign investment, will play a major role here, they added.

The remarks came during the 24th National Renewable Energy Conference at Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University.

The government is planning to convert 12 lakh diesel-based irrigation pumps into solar-based pumps. We have started the process and it will require around US $6 billion. It is impossible for the government alone and we will need to engage the private sector in this regard. — Md Alamgir Morshed CEO of IDCL

DU's Institute of Energy and GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh jointly organised the two-day conference, titled, "Investing in Renewables: Fuelling the Climate Revolution".

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud urged all to play a role in protecting the environment by using green energy like solar, wind, and hydro-power.

"Some policy papers should be updated as the efficiency of renewable energy-based power plants has increased. Earlier, solar power plants required three acres of land per megawatt, but now it requires less than two acres," he said.

"However, when a power plant asks for approval, the government still checks land availability based on previous measurements," he said.

"If someone wants to set up a power plant in the country, it requires a lead foreign partner experienced in building power plants in a third country. Now, many local companies have gathered experience and can build power plants by themselves. But policy requires them to involve foreign shareholders."

Md Alamgir Morshed, CEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited, said achieving the renewable target of 2041 will require US $26.5 billion in investment, which is challenging.

The government is planning to convert 12 lakh diesel-based irrigation pumps into solar-based pumps, he said.

"We have started the process and it will require around US $6 billion. It is impossible for the government alone and we will need to engage the private sector in this regard," he added.

Munira Sultana, chairman of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority, said the country has only two options for renewable resources -- solar and wind.

"After the prime minister announced the goal of producing 40 percent of energy from renewable sources by 2041, there has been significant progress in this field," she said.

Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said, "We have committed to reducing carbon emissions, despite having no obligations, and the prime minister scrapped the plan to build 10 coal-based power plants."

Nurul Aktar, president of Bangladesh Solar Renewable Energy Association, said, "If the garment sector comes forward, we can generate 5,000 MW of solar electricity from just the rooftops of their factories."

"We have failed to involve commercial banks in green financing. Bangladesh Bank should fix a target of green financing for every other bank," he also said.

Khondkar Morshed Millat, former director of Sustainable Finance of Bangladesh Bank; and Lead Energy Analyst of Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, Shafiqul Alam, presented keynote papers at the event.