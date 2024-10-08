Public order yet to be fully restored

Police inertia to blame

A group of people attacked the home of Asma Begum in Nimertek area of Savar around 11:00am on October 3. They ransacked her home and beat up Asma, who is three months pregnant.

The attack was allegedly made over a dispute involving Asma's teenage son playing a mobile phone game with other locals.

After the attack, Asma filed a case with Savar Model Police Station, accusing four named individuals and 12 unidentified ones. Police personnel were supposed to visit the scene the next day, but it has not happened.

Asma, fearful for her safety, is now living elsewhere.

She told The Daily Star, "If the police had appeared and started the investigation, the attackers might have been scared. But now they [attackers] are threatening further attacks."

Contacted, investigation officer of the case Mujibur Rahman, also sub-inspector of the police station, initially failed to recall the case that had been filed.

He later said due to the heavy workload and limited manpower at the Savar Tannery Police Outpost, he had not been able to visit the scene.

"We are doing our best with only two officers, instead of the six we're supposed to have. There is a shortage of vehicles and staff transfers are also underway," Mujibur added.

This situation is far from unique.

Across the country, police stations are struggling to maintain law and order after losing public trust following the ouster of Hasina on August 5.

The police have faced intense backlash due to their use of excessive force during the July-August uprising, leading to widespread attacks on police properties and vehicles. Two months have elapsed since the interim government took charge, but the force's credibility and authority remains severely eroded.

On September 21, two muggers, posing as passengers, stabbed rickshaw puller Md Zinnah to death in Gendaria area of the capital. The muggers tried to take the rickshaw but failed as Zinnah screamed for help.

The victim's son Md Yousuf filed a murder case with Gendaria Police Station.

"There is CCTV footage in which the attackers' faces are clearly visible, and how they attacked and ran away. But police have yet to arrest anyone to date," he said.

Yousuf said the police did not even communicate with them about the probe progress.

Abu Shahed Khan, officer-in-charge of Gendaria Police Station, however, said, "We are trying our best to arrest the murderer.

"Yes, it takes some time to investigate as the investigation officer was recently transferred and a new IO has been appointed," he added.

Faizur Rahman, a doctor, was returning home in Barishal after his private practice in Patuakhali on October 3. Around 3:30am, when Faizur reached Amtoli area of Barguna, unidentified criminals stopped his car placing a barricade on the road. They took his two mobile phones, a smartwatch, and Tk 40,000 cash.

Faizur filed a complaint with Amtoli Police Station.

Five days after the incident, he discovered that one of his phones was active in Motalib Plaza Market in Dhaka city, and the other one in Zinzira of Dhaka's Keraniganj.

Faizur informed local police of the matter in the hope the phones would be recovered, but the police did not take any action and asked him to wait.

Former IGP Muhammad Nurul Huda told this newspaper that the police force would need time to recover but acknowledged that the pace of recovery was disappointing.

A senior official involved in policy decisions said all field-level officers, such as sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, have to be transferred.

"Officers in the field often face accusations like 'you belong to the Awami League regime, and a case will be filed against you' when they try to perform their duties. To address this, we are working to transfer these officers to new stations to create a fresh environment," the official said, requesting anonymity.

"The process of transferring the commanding officers, who have been working for a long period in the same posts, already started."

Inspector General of Police Mainul Islam said, "We've taken several steps, including relocating officers who have been stationed in the same place for extended periods, to reduce stress and restore order.

"What the police faced and went through were unprecedented … we are trying our best," he added.

DELAYED SERVICES

The National Emergency Helpline 999, once a crucial provider of emergency services, including police assistance, is now struggling to offer timely support.

Anwar Sattar, inspector (media) of the helpline, said, "We are having difficulties providing services in areas where police stations have been burnt down or they don't have vehicles. In such cases, we notify district police headquarters so that nearby stations or outposts can respond."

MANAGING UNREST

The police force also faces difficulties in dealing with protests due to a lack of manpower, vehicles, and experienced officers.

For example, worker demonstrations in industrial areas -- Savar, Gazipur, and Ashulia -- persisted for over a month and a half.

Several lower-ranking officers of the Industrial Police said the current leaders of the specialised unit lacked the necessary experience in handling unrest in these areas.

"No one dares to conduct raids, and we don't have vehicles for proper patrolling," an officer said.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, law affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Sramik Trade Union Kendra, said, "Police are not as effective as they were before. We don't receive adequate support when we ask for it."

However, Sibgat Ullah, deputy inspector general of the Industrial Police, noted that the situation in the industrial areas was gradually returning to normal.

"We acknowledge the challenges of manpower and vehicle shortages. Special measures have already been taken by the IGP to address these issues, so we can operate more effectively," Sibgat said.