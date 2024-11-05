Public Administration Reform Commission sought citizen opinion

The Public Administration Reform Commission has sought opinions from citizens of various professions on several priority issues.

Citizens will be able to share their opinions and views online or in person till November 25.

The public administration ministry published a questionnaire on their website yesterday to gather citizens' views on various aspects of public administration reform.

To this end, the commission has initiated the collection of public opinions on selected priority topics through a structured questionnaire. Citizens from various professions can easily express their opinions by ticking their choices.

The questionnaire includes 13 questions, with the option to provide up to three separate recommendations. Each question has three answer options, and respondents can only tick one.

The interim government formed the commission on October 1 to build a citizen-focused, efficient, accountable, and impartial public administration.

The commission, headed by Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, has been directed to submit a report with recommendations within 90 days.