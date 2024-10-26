Public Admin: Reform commission gets 3 more members

The government has reconstituted the Public Administration Reform Commission with the inclusion of three new members, raising the total number of members to 11.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification to this end on Thursday.

Headed by Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, who is also serving as chairman of Biman, the commission has been formed to build a pro-people, skilled, and neutral public administration.

The three members are Prof Dr Syeda Shahina Sobhan, Firoz Ahmed, and Khondakar Mohammad Aminur Rahman.

The other members include former secretaries Dr Mohammad Tarek and Dr Mohammad Ayub Mia, and senior secretary of Public Administration Ministry Dr Md Mokhles ur Rahman.

Besides, former additional secretary Dr Md Hafizur Rahman Bhuiyan and former joint secretary Dr Rizwan Khayer, Dhaka University Prof Aka Firowz Ahmad and a student representative are also members of the commisison.