Public admin academy: Allocation of 700-acre forest land cancelled

The government has cancelled a 700-acre land allocation to Ministry of Public Administration for establishing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy of Public Administration in Cox's Bazar.

This decision, prompted by Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, aims to protect forest land.

The area, located in Jhilanja Mouza, includes 400 acres of hill and 300 acres of stream land,and is designated as protected forest since 1935 under the Forest Act, 1927.

A letter issued by the Ministry of Land on November 10 signed by Deputy Secretary Aminur Rahman, asked the deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar to take necessary actions to protect the area.

This forest, covering 2,145 acres, contains native trees like Garjan and Chapalish and supports wildlife including elephants and wild boars. Reforestation was conducted here in 2011-12 to counter climate change impacts.

In 1999, Jhilanja union area was declared an environmentally critical zone, prohibiting activities such as tree felling and landscape alterations.

This cancellation is further supported by Article 18A of Bangladesh's Constitution and the UN Biodiversity Convention, underscoring the government's commitment to forest conservation amidst Bangladesh's limited forest cover.