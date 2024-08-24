PSTU VC, treasurer resign

Patuakhali Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor Swadesh Chandra Samanto and Treasurer Muhammad Ali resigned yesterday evening.

Both sent their resignation letters to the education ministry amid student protests against alleged corruption and irregularities.

Md Imadul Haque Prince, deputy registrar of PSTU's publicity department, confirmed the resignations.

A wave of resignations is sweeping through the nation's higher education sector, as an unprecedented number of vice chancellors from the public universities are stepping down from their positions.

Most of these resignations took place following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the wake of a mass upsurge led by the students.

All the VCs' were appointed by the previous Awami League government.