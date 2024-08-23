PSTU VC, treasurer resign

Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) Vice-Chancellor Swadesh Chandra Samanto and Treasurer Muhammad Ali resigned yesterday evening.

Both sent their resignation letters to the education ministry amid student protests against alleged corruption and irregularities.

Md Imadul Haque Prince, deputy registrar of PSTU's publicity department, confirmed the resignations.

VC Samanto, who had served since May 17, 2021, cited personal reasons and the treasurer family reasons for stepping down.