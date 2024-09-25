PSTU appoints new VC

Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) today appointed Professor Kazi Rafiqul Islam as its new Vice-Chancellor (VC).

The appointment was confirmed in an official order signed by Deputy Secretary Rokhsana Begum, under the direction of the president.

Professor Rafiqul, a professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Bangladesh Agricultural University, takes over as the 9th VC of PSTU for a four-year term.

He succeeds Professor Swadesh Kumar Samanto.

Following the resignation of the previous VC and the university treasurer on August 22, both citing personal reasons after the fall of the Awami League government, academic and administrative activities at PSTU ground to a halt.

Since then, students have been urging for prompt appointment of a new VC.