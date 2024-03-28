PSC seeks more pays and perks for chairman, members

Draft law sent to public administration ministry

The Public Service Commission wants to upgrade the statuses and salaries of its chairperson to that of a Supreme Court's Appellate Division judge and its members to those of High Court judges.

Currently, the PSC chairman's remuneration and privileges are similar to the cabinet secretary and its members' are similar to a secretary.

In a draft law titled "Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman and Members (Status, Dignity, Remuneration and Privileges) Act 2023", the PSC also made proposals for full time official transport, a furnished residence free of rent, municipal taxes and electricity, water and gas bills.

It sent the draft law seeking to amend the existing "The Members of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (Terms and Conditions of Service) Act, 1974" to accommodate the changes.

But if the proposals are considered, it would increase the cost of the government when it has taken various austerity measures. It would also encourage others [to make similar proposals], so it's better not to consider such a proposal at this time. — An official of the public administration ministry

PSC Chairman Sohorab Hossain said the draft law proposal was sent to the public administration ministry. "The ministry concerned will be able to give further information."

Rationalising the changes in the draft, PSC said both the Election Commission and PSC are constitutional bodies and Article 139(2) of the Constitution says, "The chairman and other members of such commissions shall not be removed from office except in like manner and on the like grounds as a Judge of the [Supreme Court]".

The Chief Election Commissioner enjoys the salary and facilities of a judge of the Appellate Division and other election commissioners also get the remuneration and privileges of high court judges, the draft stated.

On the other hand, Sohorab said, officials of the National Human Rights Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission and Information Commission, which are not constitutional bodies, are also getting similar salaries and facilities.

The PSC in the draft said the status and remuneration of its chairman and members should be similar to that of other constitutional statutory commissions.

"Changes are needed in the law to eliminate the disparity of pay and perks between the post holders of constitutional bodies," the draft said.

PSC recruits Bangladesh Civil Service cadre officers as well as non-cadre officials and can have six to 15 members. At least half of the members must be persons who have held offices in government service for at least twenty years. Normally, the chairman and members who come from government services are senior officers and those from outside are mostly senior academicians. Currently, there are 15 members.

A judge of the Appellate Division gets Tk 1,05,000 and a judge of the High Court gets Tk 95,000 as monthly basic salary.

The cabinet secretary's monthly basic salary is Tk 82,000 while a secretary draws Tk 78,000 per month.

The PSC proposal sought a special allowance per month at the rate of 50 percent of PSC chairman and members' salaries. It also proposed two festival allowances and Bangla New Year allowances. The PSC chairman and members are currently not entitled to these facilities.

The draft also proposed providing the same transportation facilities and travel allowance for the PSC chairman and members as the judges.

It further proposed that the PSC chairman and members and their families be entitled to medical facilities, which shall continue after their retirement.

Meanwhile, officials of the public administration ministry said no decision has been taken yet regarding the proposal of the law amendment.

An additional secretary said it is logical that all constitutional post holders should get similar status.

"But if the proposals are considered, it would increase the cost of the government when it has taken various austerity measures. It would also encourage others [to make similar proposals], so it's better not to consider such a proposal at this time."

There should be a reasonable standard on what will be the status of different institutions, including constitutional ones, said another additional secretary.

"But these issues are not being looked at properly during the enactment of the law. As a result, authorities are taking this advantage and trying to increase their status and benefits."

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said not only the PSC, but some other institutions are also making demands regarding their statuses. The government usually takes steps by looking at the relevant rules and regulations.

"The PSC proposal is yet to reach me. So, I can't comment right now."