PSC question paper: Probe body finds no evidence of leaks

AN investigation committee by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to probe allegations of question paper leak has found no evidence of such incident.

The committee presented its report in a meeting at PSC after the completion of the investigation, PSC Chairman Sohrab Hossain told The Daily Star.

"The investigation committee did not find any evidence that the question papers were leaked. Now we will send this report to the government. The report was read to the members in the meeting," said Sohrab.

Joint Secretary of the Public Service Commission Abdul Alim Khan is the convener of the probe committee. PSC directors Dilawez Durdana and Mohammad Azizul are member and member secretary of the committee, respectively.

Earlier, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police arrested 17 people including two deputy directors and an assistant director of PSC for their alleged involvement in leaking question papers of various recruitment tests including the post of Deputy Assistant Engineer of Bangladesh Railway.

A private television channel "Channel-24" recently ran a news titled 'Question papers of 30 recruitment tests including the preliminary and written test of BCS were leaked'.

According to the report, question papers of 30 recruitment exams under PSC including cadre, and non-cadre have been leaked by a racket. The question paper of the recruitment exam of 516 posts of Railways held on July 5 was also leaked.

It said the racket has been leaking question papers for more than a decade with the help of some PSC officials.

Five PSC officials are now in jail on several charges including those regarding the paper leaks.