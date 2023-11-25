PSC postpones 45th BCS written tests

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sat Nov 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 01:29 AM

Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has postponed the written tests for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service examination that were scheduled to start from November 27.

A notification, signed by Ananda Kumar Biswas, exam controller of PSC, was issued in this regard yesterday afternoon.

The notification states that the changed schedule of the examination will be published on the PSC website.

PSC issued yesterday's notification following a meeting at the commission. Earlier, candidates of the written tests expressed worry over reaching the exam centres safely and timely across the eight divisions of the country amid the ongoing spell of countrywide blockades.

